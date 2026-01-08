 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Houston
How to watch No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
SMX Playoffs.jpg
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 6

January 8, 2026 01:08 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 6 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors raced over 900km through the dunes of the Saudi Arabian deserts from Hail to Riyadh on the eve of their first rest day.

Latest Clips

oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_260109.jpg
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_bte_superbowlchamp_260109.jpg
02:08
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
nbc_bte_wildcardbestbets_290126.jpg
01:46
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
07:23
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
05:20
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
04:16
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
team_changes_260109.jpg
16:29
SMX team changes, new rules for 2026 season
Jett_injury_raw_260109.jpg
07:16
Jett injury leaves opportunity open for others
nbc_pft_steelersseason_260109.jpg
13:25
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT
NE_MAYE_DRAKE_USATSI_27933849.jpg
10:26
Top storylines in Chargers-Patriots playoff game
MIA_TAGOVAILOA_TUA_USATSI_27827963.jpg
06:10
Debating when McDaniel should have been fired
nbc_pft_johnharbaughoptions_260109.jpg
09:12
Grading Harbaugh’s chances of landing in Miami
NE_KRAFT_ROBERT_USATSI_27256819.jpg
06:24
Comparing NFL owners’ presences with their teams
MIA_ROSS_STEPHEN_USATSI_27308169.jpg
10:04
Dolphins’ owner Ross is ‘winning’ no matter what
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfired_260109.jpg
13:14
McDaniel firing encapsulates turnover in NFL