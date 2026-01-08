Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Columbus, Los Angeles, and Southern Missouri selected as 2026 SMX Playoff venues
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 6
January 8, 2026 01:08 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 6 of the 2026 Dakar Rally, where competitors raced over 900km through the dunes of the Saudi Arabian deserts from Hail to Riyadh on the eve of their first rest day.
Latest Clips
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
02:08
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
01:46
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5
07:23
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
05:20
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
04:16
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
16:29
SMX team changes, new rules for 2026 season
07:16
Jett injury leaves opportunity open for others
13:25
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT
10:26
Top storylines in Chargers-Patriots playoff game
06:10
Debating when McDaniel should have been fired
09:12
Grading Harbaugh’s chances of landing in Miami
06:24
Comparing NFL owners’ presences with their teams
10:04
Dolphins’ owner Ross is ‘winning’ no matter what
13:14
McDaniel firing encapsulates turnover in NFL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue