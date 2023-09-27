Skip navigation
Ranking Ayton, Nurkic following Lillard trade
September 27, 2023 06:24 PM
Raphielle Johnson, Dan Titus and Vaughn Dalzell break down where they are ranking DeAndre Ayton and Jusef Nurkic among fantasy centers following their involvement in the Damian Lillard trade.
