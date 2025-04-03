 Skip navigation
Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Top News

Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Watch Now

Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp

April 3, 2025 04:01 PM
Denny Carter examines Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice's on-track recovery and what it could mean for fantasy managers if he fully recovers by Week 1.

nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rfs_freeagencywinners_250320.jpg
02:43
Darnold could be cut after one year if he falters
nbc_roto_rfs_titanscamward_250320.jpg
02:53
Titans should ‘stand pat’ with QB Ward at No. 1
nbc_roto_rfs_steelersrudolph_250320.jpg
02:31
Would Rudolph be better starting QB than Wilson?
nbc_roto_diggsv2_250320.jpg
01:16
Diggs could step into target vacuum with Patriots
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250319.jpg
55
Could Vikings sign Flacco to mentor QB McCarthy?
nbc_roto_milroe_250319.jpg
01:07
Is Milroe destined to be a Steeler?
nbc_roto_rfs_kareemhunt_250318.jpg
04:10
Hunt could maintain similar role in Chiefs offense
nbc_roto_rfs_jordanmason_250318.jpg
05:05
Mason is ‘solid complement’ to Jones with Vikings
nbc_rwfs_kupp_250318.jpg
04:01
Kupp, JSN have lowered fantasy floors in 2025
nbc_roto_jamarchaseteehiggins_250317.jpg
01:32
Chase, Higgins will continue ‘dominating looks’
nbc_roto_footballmarkandrews_250317.jpg
01:02
Ravens keep Andrews, who should stay a fantasy TE1
nbc_roto_footballjordanmason_250317.jpg
01:11
Mason could supplant Jones as Vikings’ RB1 in 2025
nbc_roto_rodgersnews_250314.jpg
01:14
Steelers are the best destination for Rodgers
nbc_roto_milessanders_250314.jpg
01:10
Don’t expect big role for Sanders in DAL backfield
nbc_rtw_elijahmitchell_250313.jpg
03:50
Could Mitchell have upside in Chiefs backfield?
nbc_rtw_javontewilliams_250313.jpg
02:28
RB Williams has ‘pretty bleak’ future with Cowboys
nbc_rtw_evanengram_250313.jpg
03:51
Engram has chance to lead Broncos in targets
nbc_roto_theilen_250313.jpg
59
Thielen remaining in nice spot with Panthers
nbc_roto_engram_250313.jpg
01:19
Engram could be No. 2 receiving option for Broncos
nbc_roto_robinson_250312.jpg
01:17
Robinson could provide injury insurance for 49ers
nbc_roto_hopkins_250312.jpg
01:22
Will Hopkins’ fantasy value take hit with Ravens?
nbc_roto_rfbharris_250311.jpg
01:28
Harris maintains fantasy viability with Chargers
nbc_roto_rfsdarnold_250311.jpg
03:04
Seahawks shaky O-line sparks Darnold concerns
nbc_roto_rfsgenosmith_250311.jpg
03:07
Will Bowers’ fantasy stock rise with Smith at QB?
nbc_roto_rfsdadams_240311.jpg
02:40
Adams’ fantasy value could take hit with Rams
nbc_roto_jones_250311.jpg
01:30
Jones’ dual-threat ability appeals to Colts
nbc_rfs_kupp_250311.jpg
01:35
Kupp struggling to generate interest on the market
nbc_roto_rfbdkmetcalf_250310.jpg
01:25
Metcalf with Steelers is not ‘golden landing spot’
nbc_roto_patonallen_250310.jpg
01:25
Allen arguably ‘safest bet’ for 2025 fantasy QB1

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:12
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyalexovechkin_250403.jpg
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas