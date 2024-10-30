Watch Now
Hull has been 'the surprise star' on the LPGA Tour
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss the biggest storylines on the 2024 LPGA Tour, including Charley Hull's breakout performance, Nelly Korda's season and more.
Up Next
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss whether Nelly Korda's early season success will trump Lydia Ko's recent victories for the LPGA Player of the Year award.
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
Cal women's golf program founder McDaniel dies
Longtime Cal women's golf head coach and founder Nancy McDaniel dies after a long battle with breast cancer and the Golf Channel desk discusses her impact on the sport.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round
Highlights: Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of play at the Simmons Bank Championship, taking place at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
Thomas 'disappointed' after Zozo Championship
Nico Echavarria and Justin Thomas spoke to the media after the conclusion of the Zozo Championship, where Echavarria staved off the PGA Tour stars to take home the victory.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Genesis Championship, which took place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the Genesis Championship, taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Genesis Championship, taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.