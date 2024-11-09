Watch Now
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, AZ.
McIlroy has tough finish to Day 2 in Abu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy had some unagreeable shots during day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but believes overall it has been a "good couple of days" as he turns to look at competition on Saturday.
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
The Golf Central crew take a deep dive into Tommy Fleetwood's opening round at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, where he shot Yas Links record-tying round of 62.
Analyzing Rory’s Abu Dhabi showing, swing changes
The Golf Central crew present some highlights from Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and analyze his press conference comments about the work he's been doing on his swing.
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Defending champion Erik van Rooyen reflects on shooting a 68 in the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing his thoughts on the windy conditions at the tournament.
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Kira K. Dixon reports from the World Wide Technology Championship on PGA Tour players' reactions to the proposed field size reductions. Hear Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover and Wesley Bryan's mixed reactions.
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss the biggest storylines on the 2024 LPGA Tour, including Charley Hull's breakout performance, Nelly Korda's season and more.
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss whether Nelly Korda's early season success will trump Lydia Ko's recent victories for the LPGA Player of the Year award.
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
Longtime Cal women's golf head coach and founder Nancy McDaniel dies after a long battle with breast cancer and the Golf Channel desk discusses her impact on the sport.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.