Young 'needs help' to find first PGA Tour win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the career path of Cameron Young, saying he is "the best player on Tour without a win" and that he "needs help" to find his first victory.
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
Richard Bland discusses his emotions after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a sudden death playoff to win the 44th U.S. Senior Open, his second consecutive senior major victory.
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Akshay Bhatia says 'it sucks' after his disappointing finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he had a bogey on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff against Cameron Davis.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
Cam Davis speaks to Todd Lewis after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and points out the work he's done with his hypnotherapist to keep him in the right mindset.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
Relive the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open before play was suspended due to inclement weather at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Melanie Green becomes the first American since 1996 to win the Women's Amateur Championship and talks about how the tournament unfolded for her.