Lincicome: Solheim assistant nod 'means the world'
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to be named an assistant captain of Team USA in the 2024 Solheim Cup.
Englemann eager for Augusta Nat’l Women’s Amateur
Sadie Englemann catches up with Golf Today to discuss her anticipation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the end of her collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal and more.
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to be named an assistant captain of Team USA in the 2024 Solheim Cup.
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
Two full months into the PGA Tour season, the Golf Today crew discusses whether it is a problem that there has been just one top 10 player to win an event so far.
Cleveland Golf using AI to aid performance
Cleveland Golf released their Artificial Intelligence-designed Launcher XL 2 Drivers which offers golfers enhanced distance and forgiveness.
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Amy Rogers and Beth Ann Nichols join Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch to discuss Lilia Vu's start to the season, Jin Young Ko's return and more LPGA Tour storylines.
Park not focused on playing LPGA Tour in 2024
Amy Rogers, Beth Ann Nichols, Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch discuss the potential concerns with the LPGA Tour getting involved with the Saudi Arabaian government as well as Inbee Park's immediate future.
Mackay: Thomas ‘very determined’ to win again
Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay talks about reprogramming his mind to cover the game on TV, working with Justin Thomas, previewing the the Mexico Open at Vidanta and more.
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
Damon Hack joins Golf Today from the Mexico Open at Vidanta, describing the atmosphere of the event and the layout of the course ahead of the action in Nuevo Vallarta.
Niemann among special invites to 2024 Masters
Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch offer their thoughts on Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryo Hisatsune and Joaquin Niemann being extended special invitations to the 2024 Masters.