Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour, joins Golf Today to discuss the possibility of expanding full exempt status for PGA Tour hopefuls and the pathways to achieving this milestone.
Remembering Tiger's historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas 'chomping at the bit' to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour, joins Golf Today to discuss the possibility of expanding full exempt status for PGA Tour hopefuls and the pathways to achieving this milestone.
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Golf Today discusses whether Hannah Green is one of the most underrated golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda's health status and Caitlin Clark playing in the pro-am at The Annika.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Matt McCarty turned his momentum from the Korn Ferry Tour into a victory at the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA Tour start.
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Noah Goodwin reflects on his nerve-racking battle for a PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and his approach competing at the highest level during the 2025 season.
Korda's dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins Golf Today to discuss the latest on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda's incredible year and the season-long award race.