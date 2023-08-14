Watch Now
How serious is Mickelson's alleged golf gambling?
Golf Today welcomes Jaime Diaz for a roundtable discussion about Lucas Glover's chances to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the severity of the gambling allegations against Phil Mickelson and PGA loyalty compensation.
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Lucas Glover earned back-to-back wins after claiming victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and made a huge leap to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
PointsBet sportsbook senior editor Teddy Greenstein joins Golf Today to discuss Chicago's golf scene and tackle some Windy City trivia ahead of the upcoming BMW Championship.
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women's Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie's 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.
Wadkins disappointed in Mickelson, allegations
World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins talks about Lucas Glover's hot run and the allegations of Phil Mickelson placing bets on the 2012 Ryder Cup team.
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Golf Today discusses Lilia Vu's ascendence on the LPGA Tour after winning two major championships and gaining the No. 1 ranking.
Could Glover ride hot finish to a Ryder Cup spot?
Golf Today talks about Lucas Glover's success in his 40s and debates whether his back-to-back wins late in the season will be good enough to get him a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Seabourn's This is Your Moment features Jordan Speith putting on a show with his incredible play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
The Golf Central team reviews Ally Ewing's remarkable day at the AIG Women's Open and breaks down what must happen for the Mississippi native to secure her first major championship victory.
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the AIG Women's Open at the iconic Walton Heath Golf Club.
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Rory McIlroy compares his status entering the FedExCup Playoffs to where he was at this point last season and talks about trying to improve his putting as well as the state of the PGA Tour.
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler reflects on last year's FedExCup Playoff finish, talks his new putter and offers his thoughts on the PGA Tour's immediate future.