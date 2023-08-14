 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How serious is Mickelson's alleged golf gambling?

August 14, 2023 01:43 PM
Golf Today welcomes Jaime Diaz for a roundtable discussion about Lucas Glover's chances to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup team, the severity of the gambling allegations against Phil Mickelson and PGA loyalty compensation.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penskeweekendmovers_230814.jpg
1:21
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_greensteinint_230814.jpg
6:08
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_wadkinsint_230814.jpg
9:14
Wadkins disappointed in Mickelson, allegations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
9:19
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_buyorsellongloveronrydercupteam_230814.jpg
16:19
Could Glover ride hot finish to a Ryder Cup spot?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_seabournmoment_v3_230811.jpg
0:51
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ewinganalysis_230811.jpg
5:34
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenrd2_230811.jpg
14:29
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
4:51
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
3:35
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
4:09
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
Now Playing