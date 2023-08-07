Watch Now
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
Golf Today discusses the newly announced 2024 PGA Tour schedule with adjustments being made to certain events.
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
PGA Tour Executive Vice President & President Tyler Dennis joins Golf Today to discuss the ins and outs of the new 2024 schedule, which includes 36 regular season events -- including eight signature events.
Popov: ‘New life perspective’ in becoming a mother
2020 AIG Women's Open Champion Sophia Popov joins Golf Today, highlighting her new frame of mind after becoming a mother as she makes her comeback this week.
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
Lucas Glover relives his Wyndham Championship victory, noting the key difference was a "relaxed" and "comfortable" frame of mind in Sunday's final stretch.
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
Golf Today discusses the drama-filled weekend at the Wyndham Championship, where Justin Thomas lipped out to miss the FedExCup Playoffs by one spot. However, Thomas started to show signs of his game coming back.
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share breaking news on the PGA of America pushing back on the MLR which gives the competition organizers an option to require use of golf balls that are under modified launch conditions.
Who are the standout players from the season?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk through standout players such as Rickie Fowler and Rory Mcllroy as the FedExCup Playoffs are inching closer.
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Hailey Hunter reports from Frisco, Texas at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, where some of golf's top brands previewed new gear ushering in the future of women's golf fashion.
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Jay Seawell takes a trip down memory lane, from being Lee Hodges' college coach, to seeing Hodges succeed as a PGA Tour winner.
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Golf's Bryan brothers, Wesley and George, join the show to describe what it was like to compete against each other in playoff holes at the Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier, where Wesley sent his brother packing.
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
The Golf Channel crew welcomes Akshay Bhatia, who shares his unique journey in becoming a first-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his two Wyndham Championship victories, overcoming struggles in his personal life, affinity for barefoot golf and disdain for LIV Golf.