 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am: Sights and sounds at Pelican Golf Club
2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championship
‘Worst week of my coaching career': An unprecedented NCAA early signing period begins
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2025’s top players, classes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am: Sights and sounds at Pelican Golf Club
2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championship
‘Worst week of my coaching career': An unprecedented NCAA early signing period begins
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
Signing Day: Ranking the Class of 2025’s top players, classes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark hits driving range, tees off at The Annika

November 13, 2024 08:00 AM
Caitlin Clark gets some practice in and gets her round underway at The Annika pro-am.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgaclarkon5_241113.jpg
1:00
Clark gets up and down for par at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_clarkstart_241113.jpg
1:37
Clark hits driving range, tees off at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkpresser_v2_241112.jpg
19:05
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_clarkatleadershipsummit_241112.jpg
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannhit_241112.jpg
6:15
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
11:17
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lotterd4_241109.jpg
12:18
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
1:33
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lotterd3_241108.jpg
10:35
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottechampshlrd2_241107.jpg
4:51
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 2
Now Playing