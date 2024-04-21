 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Talladega strategy doesn’t go as planned, but Toyota still celebrates a win
AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
What NASCAR Cup drivers had to say after Sunday’s Talladega race
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Nelly Korda takes the leap into superstardom with major run

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_golf_gc_nancylopezintv_240421.jpg
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak

Watch Now

Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4

April 21, 2024 06:55 PM
Watch Nelly Korda close out her second major victory and fifth-straight LPGA Tour victory at the Chevron Championship.
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
10:19
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
5:42
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_golf_gc_nancylopezintv_240421.jpg
6:46
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
nbc_golf_chevronrnd4_240421.jpg
9:28
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240421.jpg
1:28
Korda after fifth straight: ‘Can finally breathe’
nbc_golf_koointv_240421.jpg
1:33
Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd3highlights_240420.jpg
6:26
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
17:44
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
4:00
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf
