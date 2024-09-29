 Skip navigation
Watch Now

HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

September 29, 2024 05:32 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.
Up Next
suwannapura.jpg
8:38
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
5:38
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_krogerfinalrdhl_240922.jpg
8:14
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kopostwinintv_240922.jpg
1:38
Ko continues ‘surreal’ run at Kroger Queen City
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kqccrd3_240921.jpg
2:56
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_krogerqueencityrd2_240920.jpg
8:54
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_krogerrd1hl_240919.jpg
8:21
Highlights: Kroger Queen City Championship, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
1:11
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellythitikulintv_240919.jpg
1:55
Korda motivated playing alongside Thitikul
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Now Playing