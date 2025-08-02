 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for the final round

Top Clips

oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for the final round

Top Clips

oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 3

August 2, 2025 04:59 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
1:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
5:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Now Playing
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State