THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Rex & Lav: Takeaways on Scheffler’s injury, Saudi negotiations
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
A day later, Spieth weighs in on McIlroy’s drops at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth among notables who will miss cut at The Players

nbc_golf_livefromplayers_clarkreacs_240315.jpg
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_imsa_lamborghinist_240315.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Sebring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2

March 15, 2024 08:50 PM
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
