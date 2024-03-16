Watch Now
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
The Live From crew look at the leaderboard through day two of The Players Championship 2024, where Wyndham Clark has turned heads with an impressive performance.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Wyndham Clark has the lead.
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at The Players Championship, which included appearances from Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
Brian Harman joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman to discuss his past performances at The Players Championship and watch his celebration during the 2022 edition of the event.
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman relive a story where one of their good friends mispronounced the Claret Jug as the "Clarence Jug" on a trip while reacting to a handful of moments at The Players Championship.
Mitchell, Im embrace at The Players
Keith Mitchell reacts to Sungjae Im at No. 17 while he joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman at The Players Championship 2024.
Mitchell revisits driver smash from 2023
Keith Mitchell looks back to when he smashed his driver into the ground during the The Players Championship 2023, explaining his emotions during the now-hilarious moment.
No. 17 is on your mind ‘from the time you start’
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman discuss the difficulties of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and why it's on every golfer's mind from the time they tee off at The Players Championship.
Kisner, Kaufman compare history on island green
After the "announcer jinx" during Steve Stricker's birdie opportunity on No. 17, Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman compare each other's history on the island green of TPC Sawgrass.