Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Three
Mystery surrounds expected ‘secret’ meeting between players, PIF
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Wisconsin battles to OT win over No. 3 Purdue, securing spot in Big Ten championship game
nbc_golf_ghimchipin17v2_240316.jpg
Ghim produces Tiger-like moment at 17, but ‘a little harder’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulrobinsonintv_240316.jpg
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
nbc_pl_brefrankintv_240316.jpg
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240316.jpg
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘lacked conviction’ v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Three
Mystery surrounds expected ‘secret’ meeting between players, PIF
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal-Wisconsin vs Purdue
Wisconsin battles to OT win over No. 3 Purdue, securing spot in Big Ten championship game
nbc_golf_ghimchipin17v2_240316.jpg
Ghim produces Tiger-like moment at 17, but ‘a little harder’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulrobinsonintv_240316.jpg
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
nbc_pl_brefrankintv_240316.jpg
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240316.jpg
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘lacked conviction’ v. Fulham

Watch Now

Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17

March 16, 2024 03:51 PM
After hitting a tee shot that barely stayed on the green, Doug Ghim shoots a 63-foot chip-in for birdie at No. 17 in Round 3 of The Players Championship.
nbc_golf_ghimchipin17v2_240316.jpg
2:06
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
nbc_golf_toursaudiupdate_240316__976700.jpg
5:33
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
nbc_golf_bestworsthole17_240315.jpg
2:51
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_240315.jpg
3:31
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot
nbc_golf_shefflertoddlewis_240315.jpg
6:22
Scheffler fighting through neck injury at Players
nbc_golf_livefromplayers_clarkreacs_240315.jpg
2:36
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
nbc_golf_playerschampround2_240315.jpg
13:07
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_playerchamp_bestof_v2_240315__800648.jpg
13:26
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players
nbc_golf_playerschamps_minwoo_240315.jpg
1:40
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_harmanworstpar_240315.jpg
1:51
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
nbc_golf_clarencejug_240315.jpg
2:24
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
nbc_golf_hole17overview_240315.jpg
3:18
Mitchell, Im embrace at The Players
