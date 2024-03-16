Watch Now
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
After hitting a tee shot that barely stayed on the green, Doug Ghim shoots a 63-foot chip-in for birdie at No. 17 in Round 3 of The Players Championship.
After hitting a tee shot that barely stayed on the green, Doug Ghim shoots a 63-foot chip-in for birdie at No. 17 in Round 3 of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
Rex and Lav provide the latest update on the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, where player directors have been "strongly encouraged" to meet with Saudi investors.
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot
Johnson Wagner joins Live From and attempts to re-create Rory McIlroy's "tremendous" shot during The Players Championship 2024.
Scheffler fighting through neck injury at Players
Todd Lewis reports on Scottie Scheffler's neck injury at The Players Championship, explaining how the world No. 1 has remained in contention despite facing adversity.
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
The Live From crew look at the leaderboard through day two of The Players Championship 2024, where Wyndham Clark has turned heads with an impressive performance.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Wyndham Clark has the lead.
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at The Players Championship, which included appearances from Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.
Harman reflects on his history at The Players
Brian Harman joins Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman to discuss his past performances at The Players Championship and watch his celebration during the 2022 edition of the event.
Kisner, Harman relive story of the ‘Clarence Jug’
Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman relive a story where one of their good friends mispronounced the Claret Jug as the "Clarence Jug" on a trip while reacting to a handful of moments at The Players Championship.