Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
Watch the extended highlights from Round 4 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
Take a look back at Lucas Glover's best shots and moments from his victory at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover's final approach at the Wyndham Championship from 100 yards out sets up the winning par put, claiming his fifth victory on the PGA Tour.
Glover’s tee shot ricochets off golf cart on 18th
Lucas Glover gets a lucky break after his tee shot on the 18th hole at the Wyndham Championship ricochets off of a moving golf cart and bounces back in the rough.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Highlights: Western Amateur, finals
Look back on the most memorable shots and moments form the 2023 Western Amateur finals.
Highlights: Western Amateur, Semifinals
Check out the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the Western Amateur.
Analyzing Henley’s Round 2 at Wyndham Championship
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley leading after Round 2 at the Wyndham Championship.
Glover, Griffin discuss FedEx Cup Playoffs changes
The Golf Central crew discusses changes to the FedEx Cup playoff format while Lucas Glover and Ben Griffin reflect on their performances.
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
Despite chipping off moist and tricky grass, Justin Thomas drains his second shot on the par 3 16th hole at the Wyndham Championship for a much-needed birdie, moving to 5-under.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals
Check out the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the Western Amateur.