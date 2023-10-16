 Skip navigation
Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champ T. Kim
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Ryan Blaney’s car disqualified after failing post-race inspection at Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
SNF begins with moment of silence
nbc_golf_pga_shrinersopenfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children's Open

October 15, 2023 08:02 PM
Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, and he shares the "grind" it has been in his first full PGA Tour season while doing his best to "live up to expectations."
nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
4:03
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_shrinersopenfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
9:46
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_tomkimwinningint_231015.jpg
1:31
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open
nbc_golf_pga_ericcoleint_231015.jpg
1:02
Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
1:37
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_golf_shrinersrd3_231014.jpg
4:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
0:45
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
3:13
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
14:45
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_champrd2anaylsis_231023.jpg
4:07
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
shrinersrd2.jpg
4:51
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_thompsonshrineropen_231013.jpg
10:38
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
