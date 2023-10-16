Watch Now
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children's Open
Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, and he shares the "grind" it has been in his first full PGA Tour season while doing his best to "live up to expectations."
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Watch Tom Kim's best shots from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim scored back-to-back victories in the event after a 5-under par round.
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open
Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners
Eric Cole speaks about his final round 62 at the Shriners Children's Open, which set a new personal PGA Tour low round and tied the tournament's low round.
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
Defending champion Tom Kim finds himself atop the leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open after a confident 9-under par Round 3.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Shriners Children's Open, where a trio of golfers share the lead ahead of the final round on Sunday.
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
Andy Bean, an 11-time PGA Tour winner from 1977-86, has passed away at the age of 70.
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
Lanto Griffin grabs a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Shriners Children's Open and talks with George Savaricas about his on-point putting so far.
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Hear from Lexi Thompson and the Golf Central crew break down Thompson's PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open, an inspiring performance despite narrowly missing the cut.
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
Cameron Champ discusses his second round of the Shriners Children's Open, in which he was "able to score" despite not having his best swing.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Cameron Champ has a share of the lead heading into the weekend.