Watch Now
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes kicked off the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal by chugging a beer on the first tee.
Up Next
‘What was that?!’ Scheffler, Kim trade chirps
'What was that?!' Scheffler, Kim trade chirps
Friends Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim started to get chippy after finding themselves on opposing sides at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes kicked off the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal by chugging a beer on the first tee.
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
The Live From desk tries to figure out why Team USA performs well at the Presidents Cup but struggles at the Ryder Cup.
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
Rex and Lav discuss all the top storylines from the Presidents Cup, including whether or not the International team can pull off an upset of the United States at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
Johnson Wagner gives Live From a demonstration of the 1st tee at The Royal Montreal Golf Club for the Presidents Cup, impressing the crew with his practice swing.
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
The Live From crew analyzes Jim Furyk's decision to keep Max Homa on the bench for the opening action of the Presidents Cup.
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
Find out the fourball matchups as they're set for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and hear from captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir about their decision-making process.
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
The Live From crew take a look at the fourball matchups on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup and how those battles may unfold on the first day.
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
Bradley enjoying 'special week' at Presidents Cup
Keegan Bradley speaks to the media ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup and describes the emotions of being back at the tournament, particularly when there was a time when he thought he wouldn't play in it again.
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
Adam Scott is looking for a dominant effort out of himself at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
Johnson Wagner talks the live From crew through the par-5 12th and par-3 13th holes at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, creating some laughs in the process.