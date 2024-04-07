 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers
Rangers’ title-clinching closer Josh Sborz goes to IL with right rotator cuff strain
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
What NASCAR drivers said after William Byron’s Martinsville win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_nas_cookout400_240407.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers
Rangers’ title-clinching closer Josh Sborz goes to IL with right rotator cuff strain
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
What NASCAR drivers said after William Byron’s Martinsville win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_nas_cookout400_240407.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round

April 7, 2024 06:54 PM
Revisit the best shots and standout moments from TPC San Antonio, where golfers wrapped up play in the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
2:36
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd4_240407.jpg
9:47
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
1:25
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_valeroround3litesstudio_240406.jpg
3:16
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240406.jpg
1:34
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
9:38
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethon18_240406.jpg
5:41
Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
1:16
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
1:25
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotsofround2_240405.jpg
2:35
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing