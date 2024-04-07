Watch Now
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Revisit the best shots and standout moments from TPC San Antonio, where golfers wrapped up play in the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Denny McCarthy had eight birdies on the back nine of the Valero Texas Open to force a sudden death playoff with eventual winner Akshay Bhatia.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Revisit the best shots and standout moments from TPC San Antonio, where golfers wrapped up play in the final round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Bhatia ‘stuck to game plan’ at Valero Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia discusses defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff to win the Valero Texas Open, looks ahead to Masters at Augusta National.
HLs: Bhatia holds four-shot lead in San Antonio
Golf Central shares highlights from the 2024 Valero Texas Open as Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy have separated themselves entering the final round of play.
Matsuyama making moves with ‘flawless’ Round 3
Hideki Matsuyama cards a 6-under round at the Valero Texas Open, showing confidence on the golf course as he continues to climb the leaderboard ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and more from the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
Watch the best chip ins and hole outs from Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open.
Spieth has wild 18th hole at Valero Texas Open
Watch Jordan Spieth's wild sequence on the 18th hole during Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open, where he purposefully plays a shot onto the TPC San Antonio Club House to receive a free drop find the green.
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
Damon Hack speaks with Ludvig Aberg on the heels of round three action at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he stayed out of trouble amid uneven weather at TPC San Antonio.
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
Ludvig Aberg pulled off one of the more bizarre shots you'll ever see, driving the green on No. 17 at the Valero Texas Open despite having his club head come off at contact.
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Happy Hour' at the Valero Texas Open, which included appearances from Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia.