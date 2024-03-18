 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Mindfulness turned Cameron McAdoo’s Supercross program around
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
GOLF: DEC 15 PGA - Presidents Cup
Tiger reportedly in Bahamas for PIF ‘meet-and-greet’
Donovan Clingan UConn
Most Popular NCAA Tournament First Round Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gctoddlewisonsaudi_240318.jpg
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
oly_xcwms_diggins24title_v2.jpg
Diggins secures second XC skiing WC overall title
nbc_yahoo_scott_240318.jpg
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
Watch Now

HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

March 18, 2024 05:48 PM
Relive some of the best shots from The Players Championship 2024 at TPC Sawgrass, where Scottie Scheffler willed his way to victory.
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
1:58
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship
nbc_golf_gctoddlewisonsaudi_240318.jpg
7:43
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
13:57
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_240318.jpg
7:44
Scheffler ‘obviously the best player in the world’
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240318.jpg
7:52
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler’s dominance
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
4:44
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
4:26
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
3:38
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
3:09
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
11:01
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
5:34
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
8:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
