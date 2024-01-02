Watch Now
PGA Tour, LIV extend merger deadline into 2024
Rex and Lav break down the PGA Tour extending merger negotiations with LIV Golf into the new year up against its Dec. 31 deadline, examining why it took so long to announce and what comes next.
Up Next
Roundtable: Murray’s redemption, sponsorship woes
Roundtable: Murray’s redemption, sponsorship woes
Damon Hack, Ryan Lavner, Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch discuss Grayson Murray's redemptive playoff, sponsorship struggles and Carl Yuan's contentious tournament moment in the Golf Today Writers' Roundtable.
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Bradley suffers ‘hardest loss’ of his PGA Tour career
Bradley suffers 'hardest loss' of his PGA Tour career
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner analyze Keegan Bradley coming up just short at the 2024 Sony Open, unpacking how he was in the driver's seat and couldn't pull away from the pack.
An taking ‘incredible steps’ in his game in 2024
An taking 'incredible steps' in his game in 2024
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss Byeong Hun An's performance at the 2024 Sony Open, explaining why the 32-year-old has much to look forward to despite coming up just short in Hawaii.
Murray wins 2024 Sony Open in three-way playoff
Murray wins 2024 Sony Open in three-way playoff
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner recap the final round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, where Grayson Murray earned his first PGA Tour win in over 6 years after a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley.
Murray describes emotional Sony Open win in Hawaii
Murray describes emotional Sony Open win in Hawaii
Grayson Murray discusses his feelings after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, explaining how he was able to persevere through personal struggles to earn his second career PGA Tour win.
Poston: Sony Open finish is ‘great momentum’
Poston: Sony Open finish is 'great momentum'
J.T. Poston chats with Todd Lewis about what went right in his strong final round at the Sony Open and why he's eager to use this strong momentum moving forward.
Inside Murray’s ‘change in attitude’
Inside Murray's 'change in attitude'
Todd Lewis discusses the changes Grayson Murray has made after dealing with personal struggles and how they have helped him perform his best at the Sony Open.
Bradley ‘impressive’ through Round 3 at Sony Open
Bradley 'impressive' through Round 3 at Sony Open
The Golf Central Crew break down Keegan Bradley's showing through Round 3 at the Sony Open, where he is tied for the lead with Grayson Murray.
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
How Murray has revamped his game at Sony Open
How Murray has revamped his game at Sony Open
Grayson Murray discusses his showing at the 2024 Sony Open, explaining how he was able to transform himself and his golf game in the offseason.