Top News

Legge Castroneves.jpg
A fair shot? Cup competitors question NASCAR’s approval process for new drivers to series
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
J.J. Spaun leads Players Championship as winds whip field Saturday at TPC Sawgrass
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250315.jpg
54-hole leader Spaun focused and steady at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage

March 15, 2025 08:30 PM
Rory McIlroy didn't find many fairways on Saturday -- then again, who did? -- and struggled putting. But four strokes off the lead at The Players Championship, he's hanging around, and has the upper hand in experience.
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
4:16
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
4:21
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250315.jpg
8:11
54-hole leader Spaun focused and steady at Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3v2_250315.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottiebad_250315.jpg
1:18
Intense winds set Scheffler off at The Players
nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
2:21
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
2:07
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday
nbc_golf_dannywalkerintv_250315.jpg
5:16
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
wagner_site.jpg
3:22
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
comments_site.jpg
5:33
Addressing Morikawa’s comments toward media
