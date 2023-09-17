 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Emotions vary as playoffs head to Round of 12
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after Bristol playoff race
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue
nbc_moto_chicagoextendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2 in Chicago
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Emotions vary as playoffs head to Round of 12
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after Bristol playoff race
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue
nbc_moto_chicagoextendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2 in Chicago
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thomas playing with confidence at Fortinet

September 16, 2023 10:34 PM
Justin Thomas appears to be rounding into form ahead of this year's Ryder Cup after making adjustments on the fly at the Fortinet Championship.
nbc_golf_penske_230916_1920x1080_2264400451544.jpg
1:40
Thomas playing with confidence at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
4:32
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
5:24
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
6:31
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_thomasholeout_230916.jpg
1:01
Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet
mpx.jpg
7:12
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_maxhoma_230915.jpg
2:15
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
nbc_golf_justinthomasintv_230914.jpg
1:41
Justin Thomas: “Managed my game really well”
nbc_golf_fortinet_round1_230914.jpg
18:26
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
2:03
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
9:40
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
nbc_golf_gt_capgemini_230913.jpg
0:42
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
