 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery
Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Angels two-way star Ohtani to skip next pitching start with arm fatigue
Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco
MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Franco

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayintv_230813.jpg
Tee shot dooms Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery
Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Angels two-way star Ohtani to skip next pitching start with arm fatigue
Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco
MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Franco

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_gc_gloverdisc_230813.jpg
Glover beats yips for back-to-back PGA Tour wins
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayintv_230813.jpg
Tee shot dooms Cantlay in FedEx St. Jude playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Finals

August 14, 2023 12:40 AM
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Up Next
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_schofillpostwinintv_230813.jpg
3:01
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
11:59
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
3:15
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womensamateur_roundof16_230810.jpg
6:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womensamateur_230809.jpg
3:14
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usjamchamphls_230730.jpg
8:56
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur Champ., final
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_junioramsemifinalslites_230728.jpg
7:36
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorfinals_230722.jpg
8:18
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., final
Now Playing