Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Finals
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
An emotional Megan Schofill of Auburn reacts to her win in the 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Don't miss the best shots from the semifinal round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
Don't miss the best shots from the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
Don't miss the best shots from the U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 16.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
Watch the best highlights of the U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64.
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur Champ., final
Relive the final moments of the U.S. Boy's Junior Amateur Championship in South Carolina.
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals
See the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the Junior Amateur Championship at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina.
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
U.S. Girls' Junior champion Kiara Romero relives her victory at the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship and looks ahead to the many opportunities her victory opens up for her.