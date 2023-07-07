 Skip navigation
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Elise Cranny’s last-minute decision pays off at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships
nbc_ocs_volksiteclip_230706_1920x1080_2242160195524.jpg
Betting UFC 290
oly_atw100_nationals_shacarriheat_230706_1920x1080_2242326595734.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_sales_lexusround1_230706.jpg
Kim shoots 4-under 68 in U.S. Women’s Open Round 1

Watch Now

Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1

July 6, 2023 11:52 PM
As expected, the opening round of the John Deere Classic featured quite a few low scores, headlined by Jonas Blixt's 9-under 62 to give him a two-stroke lead after Thursday's action.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_230706.jpg
10:14
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_graysonmurrayintv_230706.jpg
1:33
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_yuanbirdie_230706.jpg
0:20
Yuan chips in from bunker for birdie on No. 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_murrayeagle_230706.jpg
0:22
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_pebblecompanyv2_230706.jpg
3:31
12 teams set to compete in ‘All in at The Hay’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_riceandsorenstam_230705.jpg
2:05
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_minaharigaeintv_230705.jpg
9:11
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_juliinksterintv_230705.jpg
10:23
Inkster recalls ‘resilient’ U.S. Women’s Open wins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_halleledbetter_230705.jpg
2:53
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
1:43
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
4:42
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
5:03
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
Now Playing