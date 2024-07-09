 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE10
Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France
2018 Ryder Cup - Day 1
Tiger Woods explains why he didn’t want to captain 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team
USATSI_23706781.png
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage10finish_240709.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TDF-2024-STAGE10
Philipsen finally triumphs in sprint finish on Stage 10 of Tour de France
2018 Ryder Cup - Day 1
Tiger Woods explains why he didn’t want to captain 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team
USATSI_23706781.png
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage10finish_240709.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Philipsen: 'Big relief' to win TDF Stage 10

July 9, 2024 11:59 AM
Jasper Philipsen reflects on Stage 10 of the Tour de France, where the Belgian rider secured his first victory at this year's tour and said it felt "great to start the second week with a win."