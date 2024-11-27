 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa Week 14 College Football: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Claire Thompson
Minnesota Frost rookie Claire Thompson trades stethoscope for hockey stick to resume playing career
kyrenlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 13 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatpats_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_texansatjaguars_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_steelersatbengals_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa Week 14 College Football: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Claire Thompson
Minnesota Frost rookie Claire Thompson trades stethoscope for hockey stick to resume playing career
kyrenlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 13 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatpats_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_texansatjaguars_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_steelersatbengals_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals

Watch Now

Analyzing McNeeley, Queen, other freshman starts

November 27, 2024 11:20 AM
Robbie Hummel breaks down how Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen, Will Riley and other star freshmen have started their careers in the Big Ten and Big East (stat graphics updated 11/27).