Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut
TCU women's basketball
TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts
Ichiro Suzuki
Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot with CC Sabathia and Felix Hernandez

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kentanigawa_240124.jpg
Tanigawa takes a swing at roasting Kona coffee
nbc_pft_confchampqbs_240124.jpg
Conference Championship QB odds
nbc_dps_docriversbucks_240124.jpg
Bucks turning to Rivers after Griffin?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame

January 24, 2024 09:21 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, comprised of Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton, and discusses what it signifies to him in terms of the current state of baseball.
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_231215.jpg
8:51
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231211.jpg
9:49
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
5:11
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
nbc_dps_stevephillipsinterview_231208.jpg
6:07
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
nbc_rbbs_sotofreeman_231208.jpg
4:43
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
nbc_rbbs_craigkimbrel_231208.jpg
7:03
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
nbc_rbbs_ohtanirumors_231208.jpg
4:54
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_231207.jpg
10:52
Blue Jays have a ‘compelling case’ to sign Ohtani
