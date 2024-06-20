 Skip navigation
Milwaukee Mile Open Test
Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough: ‘It’ll take a lot more than just one win’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale
Travelers Championship - Round One
After ‘terrible’ season so far, Rickie Fowler fires 64 at Travelers

nbc_smx_amaclassof2023_240620.jpg
SMX impact seen in AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
Bichette is falling short of expectations
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Buy into the dip with Guardians' Fry

June 20, 2024 04:45 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze the recent struggles of Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, debating whether he's worth rostering in fantasy baseball for the remainder of the season.
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
2:58
Bichette is falling short of expectations
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
3:51
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240619.jpg
1:48
Lunch Money: Diamondbacks, Switzerland lead bets
nbc_dps_williemays_240619.jpg
8:08
Remembering Mays’ ‘iconic’ baseball legacy
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240618.jpg
7:49
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Herz, Springer
nbc_yahoo_noelvi_240617.jpg
1:11
Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return
nbc_yahoo_jared_240617.jpg
1:13
‘Results have been mixed’ for Kelenic with Braves
nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
1:03
Stash Baz’s ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
1:13
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
1:05
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
nbc_yahoo_wallner_240616.jpg
1:06
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
jarredkelenicreplacer.jpg
6:14
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
