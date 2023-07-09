 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeerehl_230708.jpg
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
AlmirolaAric.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_golf_livefromtardyrecap_230708.jpg
Tardy struggles but limits damage in USWO Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeerehl_230708.jpg
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
AlmirolaAric.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_golf_livefromtardyrecap_230708.jpg
Tardy struggles but limits damage in USWO Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game

July 8, 2023 09:35 PM
The National League blanked the American League 5-0 in the 2023 MLB Futures Game. Check out the highlights from the shutout.
Up Next
nbc_roto_jacksonhollidayint_230706.jpg
3:56
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_duran_230703.jpg
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_dunning_230703.jpg
1:11
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
1:10
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_darickhall_230703.jpg
1:10
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_twinsorioleshl_230702.jpg
3:12
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_jordanint_230702.jpg
1:43
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hitbypitch_230702.jpg
0:13
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hicksrbisingle_230702.jpg
0:13
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_castrorbidouble_230702.jpg
0:16
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Now Playing