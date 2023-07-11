 Skip navigation
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott

Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers

July 11, 2023 11:33 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate several topics including MLB pennant futures, Shohei Ohtani trade landing spots, Gold Cup Semi matchups and more in the latest Would You Rather.
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_230710.jpg
11:08
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
nbc_mlb_texaswash_extendedhl_230709.jpg
6:16
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
0:25
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
0:30
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
nbc_mlb_texaswash_domsmithhr_230709.jpg
0:32
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
nbc_mlb_texaswash_eovaldiinterview_230709.jpg
6:00
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
0:13
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
1:47
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
9:03
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_mlb_futuresgame_230708.jpg
5:02
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
nbc_roto_jacksonhollidayint_230706.jpg
3:56
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
