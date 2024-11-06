Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Minnesota vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/haetet72e5u35blsfzpw
Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osupsuwatchparties_241106.jpg
Inside the fan experience of OSU’s win over PSU
nbc_cbb_hummelkaraban_241106.jpg
Can Karaban lead UConn to a three-peat?
nbc_ccbb_hummelbeptw_241106.jpg
Karaban, Kalkbrenner are Big East players to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Minnesota vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/haetet72e5u35blsfzpw
Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osupsuwatchparties_241106.jpg
Inside the fan experience of OSU’s win over PSU
nbc_cbb_hummelkaraban_241106.jpg
Can Karaban lead UConn to a three-peat?
nbc_ccbb_hummelbeptw_241106.jpg
Karaban, Kalkbrenner are Big East players to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?

November 6, 2024 03:01 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski predict where Juan Soto will sign this winter, with each taking a different New York squad, as they wonder why a team like the Pirates shouldn't make a run for his talents.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbssasaki-_241106.jpg
3:20
Signing Sasaki ‘seems like a Dodger move’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsprofar_241106.jpg
3:05
Padres the best fit for Profar in free agency
Now Playing
DPSWS.jpg
18:24
Dodgers defeat Yankees in historic World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_introworldseriesreview_241031.jpg
11:52
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_241030.jpg
7:14
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bettsvsfan_241030.jpg
4:25
Betts has crazy moment with Yankees fans in Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
7:33
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
5:55
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
9:37
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Now Playing
OhtaniWS.jpg
22:09
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
11:08
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
18:37
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
Now Playing