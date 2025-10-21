Skip navigation
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
October 21, 2025 07:33 AM
The Championship 4 will get set at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Playoffs Round of 8 wraps up in the Xfinity 500.
Related Videos
14:34
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
03:20
Cup Series set for ‘epic battle’ at Martinsville
10:58
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Talladega playoff race
58
Best Cup driver audio from Talladega playoff race
01:33
Talladega win ‘a big deal’ for Gibbs, partners
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
Latest Clips
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground
11:35
Analyzing final minutes of Texans-Seahawks
08:47
St. Brown’s intensity, tenacity sparks the Lions
04:45
Al-Shaair likely to earn fine for hit on Darnold
06:43
Why Montgomery should be more like Gibbs’ sidekick
09:39
Seahawks had hard time closing the door on Texans
04:50
Evans’ future unclear after Week 7 injuries
04:12
Lions’ defense never let Bucs get comfortable
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
09:42
Rivers: Westbrook ‘deserves to be in the NBA’
14:18
Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East
08:27
Do rings define greatness for Jokic and Giannis?
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
