Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
NBA Best Bets, Feb. 26: Nets vs Grizzlies and RJ Barrett Player Props
West Virginia v Iowa State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 26: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cheliv_240226.jpg
Earle: Klopp’s leadership led to Carabao Cup glory
nbc_pl_evenews_240226.jpg
Why Everton’s 10-point deduction was reduced
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
Clark set scoring record in the best way

Watch Now

Suarez comes out on top after epic finish

February 26, 2024 12:00 PM
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Daniel Suarez's Atlanta win in an instant classic after a three-wide race against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, resulting in the 3rd-closest margin of victory since 1993.
nbc_nas_am_driversintrouble_240226.jpg
4:08
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
nbc_nas_am_atlreview_240226.jpg
13:08
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240225.jpg
18:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
2:13
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Logano.jpg
2:55
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
2:18
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
11:27
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
nbc_nas_trucksatlanta_240224.jpg
12:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_daytonareview_240220.jpg
9:23
Is Byron destined for stardom after Daytona win?
nbc_nas_xfinity300hl_240219.jpg
11:49
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
nbc_nas_daytona500hl_240219.jpg
19:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
the_big_one.jpg
3:04
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One
Harrison_Burton.jpg
1:52
Burton, Hocevar caught in early Daytona 500 wreck
nbc_nas_xfinity37crash_240219.jpg
2:45
Love gets spun in backstretch, caution comes out
nbc_nas_daytona500prev_240217.jpg
4:17
Which Cup drivers will conquer 2024 Daytona 500?
nbc_nas_endofrace_240216.jpg
3:48
Truck flips as Daytona race ends in huge wreck
nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
0:46
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
15:14
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
nbc_nas_2024seasonpreview_240216.jpg
4:42
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
1:13
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonaduelshl_240215.jpg
11:52
HLs: Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
nbc_nas_tylerreddickintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Reddick’s Duel win at Daytona a ‘nice relief’
nbc_nas_jimmiejohnsonintv_240215.jpg
0:44
Johnson reacts to anxiety of Thursday’s Duel
nbc_nas_reddickinterview_240215.jpg
0:23
Reddick: Duel win ‘great way to start off weekend’
KevinJames.jpg
4:08
NASCAR’s top-10 commands to start engines
nbc_nas_clashatcoliseum_240203.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Hamlin wins Clash at the Coliseum
nbc_nas_driversonrise_240126.jpg
3:13
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the rise in 2024
nbc_ffhh_byronintv_240125.jpg
9:23
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
nbc_nas_johnson_240119.jpg
9:53
Johnson recalls humble beginning to HOF career
