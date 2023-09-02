 Skip navigation
Top News

The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Andretti Autosport could downsize to 3 cars in 2024; Romain Grosjean says he won’t return
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_jjinterview_230902.jpg
‘Preparation’ key in McCarthy’s season debut
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230902.jpg
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Andretti Autosport could downsize to 3 cars in 2024; Romain Grosjean says he won’t return
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_jjinterview_230902.jpg
‘Preparation’ key in McCarthy’s season debut
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230902.jpg
De Zerbi praises Ferguson’s hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle

Watch Now

Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington

September 2, 2023 02:34 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.
nbc_nas_bell_230902.jpg
1:05
Bell on Cup pole for Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_cupqdarlington_230902.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
nbc_nas_preece_230902.jpg
1:43
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_nemechekpole_230902.jpg
1:49
Nemechek on Xfinity Series pole at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinityqdarlington_230902.jpg
8:03
Highlight: Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington
nbc_nas_arcawest_230829.jpg
8:25
Highlights: Hingorani wins ARCA race at Evergreen
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_darlington_230901.jpg
1:39
Cup playoff field set for opener at Darlington
nbc_nascar_motormouths_final4predictions_230831.jpg
4:46
Predicting who will make the Championship 4 at PHX
nbc_nascar_motormouths_roundonepreview_230831.jpg
6:19
Cup playoff Round of 16 is a driver’s biggest test
nbc_nascar_motormouths_darlingtonpreview_230831.jpg
5:36
Darlington’s significance to history of NASCAR
nbc_nas_cocacolairacingdoverrecap_230830.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Dover
nbc_nas_mm_elliottspolier_230828.jpg
5:29
Will Elliott play spoiler during playoffs?
nbc_nas_mm_playoffprediction_230828.jpg
7:01
Who gets eliminated first in NASCAR Cup playoffs?
nbc_nas_mm_rfkbuescher_230828.jpg
5:43
Is Buescher the hottest driver entering playoffs?
nbc_nas_mm_preecev2_230828.jpg
5:57
Next Gen safety enhancements on display at Daytona
nbc_nas_pod_blaneypreece_230828.jpg
12:33
Cup sees big Daytona wrecks by Preece, Blaney
nbc_nas_pod_bubbapressure_230828.jpg
4:43
Playoff pressure weighed heavily on Wallace
nbc_nas_pod_elliott_230828.jpg
4:49
Elliott falls short of qualifying for Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_trucksmilwaukee_230828.jpg
13:18
Highlights: Enfinger wins Milwaukee Truck race
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230827.jpg
11:19
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Buescher’s win at Daytona
nbc_nas_keselowski_230826.jpg
1:09
Keselowski: ‘Great day for all of us at RFK’
nbc_nas_elliottv3_230826.jpg
1:30
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_230826.jpg
17:30
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
2:29
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
1:23
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_nas_truex_230826.jpg
1:24
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
nbc_nas_buescher_230826.jpg
1:58
Buescher captures third Cup win in last five races
nbc_nas_overtime_230826.jpg
2:08
Buescher wins regular season finale in OT
nbc_nas_preeceflip_230826.jpg
6:24
Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls
nbc_nas_bigone_230826.jpg
4:23
The Big One happens early at Daytona
