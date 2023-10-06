 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup after the WTA Finals

nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup after the WTA Finals

nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: Honeycutt wins ARCA race at All American

October 6, 2023 11:27 AM
Kaden Honeycutt drives to victory lane at All American Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150.
nbc_nas_mm8driversv2_231009.jpg
6:26
Which Cup drivers will punch their Champ 4 ticket?
nbc_nas_mmbyronv2_231009.jpg
5:11
Cup Series Round of 8 favors Byron, Larson, Hamlin
nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
5:05
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
2:29
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
nbc_nas_buschint_231008.jpg
1:42
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_wallaceint_231008.jpg
1:28
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
nbc_nas_truexjrint_231008.jpg
0:44
Truex ‘thankful’ to be through to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_allmendingint_231008.jpg
1:54
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
nbc_nas_rovalehl_231008.jpg
18:25
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_231008.jpg
1:47
Jones gets tagged, collects McDowell at the ROVAL
nbc_nas_hamlincrash_231008.jpg
0:37
Hamlin spins, suffers right side damage at ROVAL
nbc_nas_xifnitydriveforcure250_231007.jpg
13:46
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
nbc_nas_kligermanintv_231007.jpg
2:09
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
1:45
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
1:32
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Allgaier_Burton.jpg
2:07
Burton, Allgaier slam into turn 1 wall on restart
Tyler_Reddick_Pole.jpg
7:07
Highlights: Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series qualifying
nbc_nas_reddickintv_231007.jpg
1:33
Reddick on Cup pole for Round of 12 ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_larsonwall_231007.jpg
1:20
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage
NASCAR_Charlotte_Roval.jpg
1:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_nas_arca_napa150_231006.jpg
9:18
HLs: Honeycutt wins ARCA race at All American
nbc_nas_wheelenwilkesborohl_231006.jpg
9:30
HLs: Whelen Modified Tour at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_mm_cutoffatroval_231005.jpg
6:09
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_mm_2024schedule_231005.jpg
6:28
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
NEW.jpg
8:41
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
nbc_nas_mm_blaneywinsv2_231002.1.jpg
6:26
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
nbc_nas_mm_degafalloutv2_231002.1_1920x1080_2268992579665.jpg
4:40
Childers: Harvick disqualification unintentional
nbc_nascar_nascarpodbubbawatson_231001.jpg
6:46
Did Wallace suffer a missed opportunity at ‘Dega?
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
6:05
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?
nbc_nascar_nascarpodharvick_231001.jpg
8:13
Harvick disqualified after runner-up at Talladega
