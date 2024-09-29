 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_internationalpresser_240929.jpg
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_internationalpresser_240929.jpg
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Busch 'numb' after coming up short at Kansas

September 29, 2024 06:45 PM
Kyle Busch feels "numb" after letting another potential win slip away at Kansas in his quest to keep his streak of consecutive years with a Cup Series win intact.
Up Next
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
1:18
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
1:24
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_240929.jpg
2:06
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lap1wreck_240929.jpg
1:44
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualskans_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualskansas_240928.jpg
6:09
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
12:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
4:10
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_240926.jpg
1:25
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240925.jpg
3:51
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
2:15
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
7:34
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_240921.jpg
21:17
Cup Round of 12 set as Larson commands Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristollites_240921.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
1:08
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
1:19
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
0:46
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonwinint_240921.jpg
2:06
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lajoiecaution_240921.jpg
1:34
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganocaution_240921.jpg
1:13
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Now Playing
nbc_nas_playoffmediaday_240921.jpg
4:00
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolqualihl_240920.jpg
9:12
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
7:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_240919.jpg
10:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_240919.jpg
1:57
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
Now Playing
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
4:27
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
Now Playing
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
10:20
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
Now Playing