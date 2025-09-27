 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC Notre Dame Football
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Arkansas Razorbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, trends, and stats
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts WNBA refs after Napheesa Collier hurt late in playoff loss
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250927.jpg
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250927.jpg
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250927.jpg
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cup Playoffs roll on at 'special' Kansas Speedway

September 27, 2025 09:00 AM
Get ready for the Hollywood Casino 400 by watching some of Kansas Speedway's most iconic finishes.

nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
cup_playoffs_kansas.jpg
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250921.jpg
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250921.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250927.jpg
02:06
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250927.jpg
01:40
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250927.jpg
02:21
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_pottersacked_250927.jpg
03:54
West Ham sack Potter ahead of Matchweek 6
nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250926.jpg
10:17
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
08:50
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
01:36
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
04:07
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6
nbc_golf_ecolab_250926.jpg
01:10
Fleetwood, Rose beat DeChambeau, Griffin in match
nbc_golf_rydercuplatehl_250926.jpg
18:56
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Fourballs
nbc_golf_fleetwoodandrose_250926.jpg
01:39
Rose dedicates four-ball winning putt to Fleetwood
nbc_golf_whoop_250926.jpg
01:47
Thomas, Griffin stay calm, composed at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd_250926.jpg
03:01
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
nbc_golf_camandjt_250926.jpg
55
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
nbc_roto_harrison_250926.jpg
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_golf_tmobilewalkout_250926.jpg
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250926.jpg
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray