Cup Playoffs roll on at 'special' Kansas Speedway

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Arkansas Razorbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts WNBA refs after Napheesa Collier hurt late in playoff loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Arkansas Razorbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
+1 More
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Eric Froton
,
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts WNBA refs after Napheesa Collier hurt late in playoff loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cup Playoffs roll on at 'special' Kansas Speedway
September 27, 2025 09:00 AM
Get ready for the Hollywood Casino 400 by watching some of Kansas Speedway's most iconic finishes.
Related Videos
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
Latest Clips
02:06
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
01:40
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
02:21
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United
03:54
West Ham sack Potter ahead of Matchweek 6
10:17
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
08:50
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
01:36
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
04:07
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6
01:10
Fleetwood, Rose beat DeChambeau, Griffin in match
18:56
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Fourballs
01:39
Rose dedicates four-ball winning putt to Fleetwood
01:47
Thomas, Griffin stay calm, composed at Ryder Cup
03:01
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
55
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue