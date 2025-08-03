 Skip navigation
Top News

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iowa Corn 350

Watch Now

SVG's spin turns over Cup pit strategy at Iowa

August 3, 2025 05:10 PM
Shane van Gisbergen loses the handle on his No. 88 and backs into the outside wall, proving to be a game-changing caution during green-flag pit stops at Iowa Speedway.

nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit stop
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_iowa_250801_v2.jpg
02:00
Race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs heats up at Iowa
nbc_nas_julyranking_250730.jpg
01:36
NASCAR July rankings: Hamlin, Bubba show out
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_snow_intrv_250803.jpg
54
Verhagen joins Snow with IMSA win at Road America
nbc_imsa_cameron_kid_inrv_250803.jpg
01:23
Cameron celebrates LMP2 Road America win with son
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
nbc_imsa_eng_del_intrv_250803.jpg
01:37
Eng: Road America win ‘a big relief’ for Team RLL
oly_atw400h_usatf_dalilahmuhammad_250803.jpg
05:37
Muhammad dusts Cockrell, Jones in 400m hurdles
oly_atm800_usatf_donavanbrazier_250803.jpg
07:08
Brazier, Lutkenhaus, Hoppel race exhilarating 800m
oly_atw800_usatf_roisinwillis_250803.jpg
05:22
Willis wins women’s 800m in Eugene
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_imsa_intrv_gold_250803.jpg
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
tdfstagenine.jpg
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 9
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250803.jpg
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
nbc_imsa_lambo_extended_250803.jpg
19:43
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
nbc_imsa_porschera_250803.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
nbc_imsa_mustang_extended_250803.jpg
16:56
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay