Top News

Tee Higgins
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 9
Tennessee Titans v Buffalo Bills
NFL Trade Deadline 2024: Schedule, how does it work, date, time, rules, no trade clauses
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/s5oa1xioeyrulyvzgbxj
Cignetti’s miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

downs_thumb.jpg
Is Downs the clear WR1 for Colts over Pittman?
stafford_thumb.jpg
Nacua, Kupp pairing a ‘godsend’ for Stafford
nbc_roto_rfslacvcle_241031.jpg
New scheme improves Chargers’ fantasy potential

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville

October 31, 2024 04:55 PM
Revisit the top five NASCAR Cup Series playoff finishes at Martinsville Speedway, featuring Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain.
Up Next
nbc_nas_top5martfinishes_241031.jpg
23:42
Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickhomesteadwin_241030.jpg
4:05
Reddick’s gamble in Miami nets Championship spot
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamifinishradio_241028.jpg
2:24
Radio from Cup playoff race finish at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_top5finishes_241028.jpg
7:44
NASCAR Cup Series top 5 finishes of 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241027.jpg
10:28
Cup Series drivers recap Homestead playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_241027.jpg
17:29
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
1:07
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
1:51
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
1:20
Reddick ‘couldn’t believe’ last lap pass for win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
0:34
Jordan relishes Reddick’s win, chance at Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonspin_241027.jpg
1:56
Larson spins battling Blaney for lead at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsontire_241027.jpg
2:06
Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyspin_241027.jpg
2:06
Haley goes around on lap 1 at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegaswinnerint_241024.jpg
7:04
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
2:03
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanvegas_241022.jpg
4:13
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
2:08
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
10:20
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
17:18
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
1:03
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
0:56
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
1:21
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
1:31
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbspin_241020.jpg
1:34
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Now Playing