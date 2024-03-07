 Skip navigation
Oksana Chusovitina down to last chance to qualify for 9th Olympics at age 48
Oksana Chusovitina down to last chance to qualify for 9th Olympics at age 48
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Matthew Berry’s Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks
Phoenix race provides hope for NASCAR Cup drivers with winless streaks

Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_cyc_paristage5_240307.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240307.jpg
IndyCar changes abound ahead of season opener
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Simmons out for season with back injury

March 7, 2024 11:13 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Brooklyn Nets ruling out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season with a back injury, analyzing what it could mean for his future beyond 2024.
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
2:08
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
2:57
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
Arenas: NBA should 'leave the game the way it is'
15:50
Arenas: NBA should ‘leave the game the way it is’
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
1:04
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
Giannis fueling Bucks' recent turnaround
1:01
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
nbc_yahoo_vassell_240304.jpg
1:01
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately
nbc_yahoo_holmgren_240204.jpg
1:01
Likely ROTY loss doesn’t diminish Holmgren’s value
nbc_yahoo_sabonis_240304.jpg
1:01
Kings’ Sabonis consistency great for fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_olynyk_240304.jpg
1:01
Olynyk’s fantasy prospects could be on the rise
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
4:11
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
0:59
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
Johnson's fantasy value growing in Young's absence
2:33
Johnson’s fantasy value growing in Young’s absence
