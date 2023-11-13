Watch Now
Edwards an established NBA and fantasy star
Vaughn Dalzell is in awe of Anthony Edwards, who's continuing to establish himself as a star in the NBA -- and an extremely valuable fantasy basketball star as well.
Up Next
‘Go get’ Grizzlies’ Biyombo in fantasy basketball
Bismack Biyombo has been a rare bright spot for the lowly Memphis Grizzlies this year, making him a valuable fantasy basketball roster add, says Vaughn Dalzell.
Reddish’s fantasy stock rising with Lakers
Vaughn Dalzell shines a light on Cam Reddish's notable improvement with the Los Angeles Lakers this year, making him worth a look for a fantasy basketball roster spot.
Mays is a strong waiver wire pickup in fantasy
Skylar Mays will continue to be picked up on fantasy waiver wires as he puts up solid numbers in the absence of the Trail Blazers' starting backcourt.
Claxton’s positives outweigh negatives in fantasy
Nic Claxton made a big impact in his return for the Brooklyn Nets, giving fantasy managers hope that he can provide solid value moving forward.
Why Maxey is extremely valuable in fantasy
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is no longer sharing a backcourt with James Harden, which has seemingly played a factor in his increased fantasy production thus far.
Breen: It’s ‘okay’ Wembanyama underwhelmed at MSG
Dan Patrick chats with veteran NBA play-by-play commentator Mike Breen about Victor Wembanyama's first game at Madison Square Garden, Chet Holmgren's outlook, the NBA in-season tournament and more.
Blazers’ Henderson faces uphill climb in ROY race
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew looks at Scoot Henderson's rookie year so far and explain why he faces stiff competition in this year's NBA Rookie of the Year race.
Target Hawkins in fantasy after McCollum’s injury
The Rotoworld Basketball Show looks at which players fantasy managers should target on waivers in the wake of CJ McCollum's injury.
Analyzing Harden’s Clippers debut
Dan Patrick and Co. break down James Harden's debut with the Clippers.
Hawks’ Johnson should be rostered in fantasy
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has impressed through six games of the NBA season, making him a player that should be rostered in most fantasy leagues, regardless of format.
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
Dillon Brooks has seen an uptick in production since leaving the Memphis Grizzlies for the Houston Rockets in free agency, making him one of the most surprising players in fantasy basketball thus far.
Why Westbrook should be held on to in fantasy
It is yet to be seen how severely Russell Westbrook's fantasy value will be impacted by James Harden being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, so fantasy managers should hold on to the 2017 MVP for the time being.