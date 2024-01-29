 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
2024 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
2024 NASCAR Production Days
2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA explains Rolex 24 officiating error that led to the early checkered flag at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
nbc_yahoo_lebronjames_240129.jpg
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
2024 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
2024 NASCAR Production Days
2024 NASCAR Cup driver uniforms
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA explains Rolex 24 officiating error that led to the early checkered flag at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
nbc_yahoo_lebronjames_240129.jpg
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expect Doncic's scoring surge to continue

January 29, 2024 05:13 PM
Take a look behind Luka Doncic's ridiculous scoring stretch with the Mavs and find out why his output should continue to carry fantasy hoops lineups.
Up Next
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
1:00
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
1:07
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_lebronjames_240129.jpg
1:01
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_draymondgreen_240129.jpg
1:01
Green producing after return to starting lineup
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_booker_240129.jpg
1:01
Booker living up to preseason fantasy billing
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
3:06
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
4:02
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_bucks_240124.jpg
4:50
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire
Now Playing
nbc_dps_docriversbucks_240124.jpg
7:00
Bucks turning to Rivers after Griffin?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_embiidandtowns_240123.jpg
9:57
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
0:52
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
0:55
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
Now Playing