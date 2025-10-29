 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Falcons at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Oyuna Uranchimeg (R), David Samsa (C) and Stephen Emt (L) of team United States compete against team China during the semi finals of 2021 World Wheelchair Curling Championships.
Oyuna Uranchimeg found new life, career, wheelchair curling in Minnesota
John Shuster
John Shuster is an Olympic champion curler ... and soccer club co-owner

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_podbuzzer_251028.jpg
Podziemski beats the buzzer to end first quarter
brunson_giannis.jpg
Brunson, Giannis duel as Knicks fall to Bucks
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_251028.jpg
Highlights: Bucks surge past Knicks in second half

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

‘Every possession counted’ for Bucks in win vs NYK

October 28, 2025 10:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo recaps how the Milwaukee Bucks played hard to earn every possession against the New York Knicks and why he is always trying to get better during the young season.

nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_podbuzzer_251028.jpg
18
Podziemski beats the buzzer to end first quarter
brunson_giannis.jpg
02:00
Brunson, Giannis duel as Knicks fall to Bucks
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_251028.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Bucks surge past Knicks in second half
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_ep2_251028.jpg
03:23
MJ: Every game is an opportunity ‘to prove’
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_giannis2wayplay_251028.jpg
24
Giannis makes his presence known on both ends
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_ballenergybrunson3_251028.jpg
20
Swift ball movement leads to Brunson three
Screenshot_2025-10-28_204325_copy.jpg
46
Trent Jr. swipes it away, draws contact for and-1
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_gamepreview_251028.jpg
03:16
Clippers must utilize their size against Warriors
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_bucksbreakdown_251028.jpg
03:32
Who can step up alongside Giannis with Bucks?
nbc_nba_nykvsmil_brunsonandknicksbreakdown_251028.jpg
04:11
Knicks’ consistency pivotal to success in 2025-26
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251028v2_copy.jpg
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
nbc_roto_maxey_251028.jpg
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
nbc_roto_lauri_251028.jpg
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
nbc_nba_realorfake_251028.jpg
09:55
Are Spurs’ dominance, Mavs’ issues real or fake?
nbc_nba_mondaytakeaways_251028.jpg
09:13
Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong
nbc_bte_clipperswarriorsv2_251028.jpg
01:46
Clippers’ size can ‘smother’ undersized Warriors
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001_copy.jpg
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’
nbc_nba_mitchellcomp_251027.jpg
03:37
Mitchell scores 35 points on 18 shots vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_porvslal_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Trail Blazers top short-handed Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_memgsw_251027.jpg
01:57
HLs: Balanced attack leads Warriors over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251027.jpg
02:58
Previewing Knicks-Bucks, Clippers-Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_denminn_postgamehit_251027.jpg
01:04
How Nuggets ‘flexed their muscles’ in win over MIN
nbc_nba_pg_denvervsminn_2minhl_251027.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Murray, Jokic lead DEN past T’Wolves
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_jokicintv_251027.jpg
04:54
Jokic discusses how Nuggets are building chemistry
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_murrayintv_251027.jpg
01:17
Murray: Everything Jokic does is ‘so easy’

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_sasokc_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: SGA scores 31, Thunder take down Kings
nbc_nba_miacha_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat stay hot, destroy Hornets 144-117
nbc_nba_phiwsh_2minhl_251028.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey leads 76ers to overtime victory
nbc_cbb_mdfreeseintv_251028.jpg
09:11
Frese credits chemistry for Maryland’s success
nbc_cbb_iowajensenintv_251028.jpg
09:32
Jensen keeping past in mind while looking ahead
nbc_cbb_uscgottliebintv_251028.jpg
07:18
Gottlieb keeping USC’s standards high
nbc_golf_gc_brentlyeastlakerd2reax_251029.jpg
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
nbc_nas_phxchamps_251028.jpg
30
A NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned in Phoenix
nbc_golf_eastlakechamprnd2hl_251028.jpg
13:18
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 2
nbc_cbb_wiscgardintv_251028.jpg
09:14
Gard: Time flies when you’re having fun
nbc_cbb_msufearsintv_251028.jpg
07:45
MSU’s Fears enjoys back-and-forth with Izzo
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_251028.jpg
09:25
Michigan coach May: Big Ten ‘continues to improve’
nbc_cbb_illunderwoodintv_251028.jpg
11:20
Underwood: Ivisic skipped draft ‘to get stronger’
nbc_cbb_msuizzointv_251028.jpg
09:32
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
nbc_golf_gt_tigerrecordwin_251028.jpg
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
nbc_simms_eaglesgiants_251028.jpg
14:57
Eagles run game ‘dominant’ over Giants defense
nbc_simms_draftkings_251028.jpg
02:23
Odds to make playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
nbc_simms_chiefscommanders_251028.jpg
10:02
Evaluating how Mahomes played against Commanders
nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_roto_shough_251028.jpg
01:18
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
nbc_roto_rice_251028.jpg
01:35
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense
nbc_roto_mahomes_251028.jpg
01:52
Mahomes reemerging as an ‘elite option’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251028.jpg
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_251028.jpg
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton