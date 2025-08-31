 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Shammgod made handles more than 'showboating'

August 31, 2025 04:30 PM
When God Shammgod was coming up as a basketball player, his ballhandling was considered “showboating.” Three decades later, a tight handle is a requisite for stars.

Related Videos

nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_horse_ervingint_250830.jpg
01:30
Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
03:41
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_roto_bucksfutures_250805.jpg
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9finish_250831.jpg
07:57
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_whulatewin_250831.jpg
16:40
Highlights: West Ham’s dominant finish v. Forest