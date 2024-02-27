Watch Now
Keep Wizards' Coulibaly on fantasy radars
While he may not provide season-long value, there's reason to believe Bilal Coulibaly can provide useful fantasy production with the Wizards.
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
Providing seventh-round production over the last three weeks, Amen Thompson has exceeded his fantasy ADP and proven his value should increase as the season goes on.
Pelicans’ Jones continues to make positive strides
Over the past three weeks, the play of Pelicans wing Herb Jones continues to improve, making him a player fantasy owners should target on the waiver wire.
Suns’ Allen among fantasy’s most improved players
With the Suns forced to navigate key injuries this season, Grayson Allen's emergence as a dependable scorer has made him a must-roster in fantasy basketball leagues.
What makes Wembanyama such a unique fantasy option
Spurs' rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has quickly proven he's the real deal with performances that have stuffed stat sheets in real life and fantasy leagues.
MPJ’s improved rebounding paying off in fantasy
Despite dips in his scoring production, Michael Porter Jr.'s strides in rebounding have him entrenched as a valuable fantasy option and ranked just outside the top 75 in 9-cat formats.
Can Jones maintain top-75 fantasy value?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson evaluate Herb Jones' production and where he could rank as a fantasy asset the rest of the season.
How does Vaughn firing impact Nets in fantasy?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to Jacque Vaughn being fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach and discuss how players such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas will be impacted by the move.
Should posters become a part of Slam Dunk Contest?
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss if 'poster' dunks should be incorporated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, speculating the top dunker vs. blocker matchups they'd want to see.
Davis providing top-five fantasy basketball value
Los Angeles Lakers power forward and center Anthony Davis is providing top-five per game fantasy basketball value, and he's doing so with increased availability as well.
Mitchell rising as MVP contender while Cavs surge
Vaughn Dalzell explains why Donovan Mitchell should be a legitimate contender in the MVP race, as his recent surge is helping push the Cleveland Cavaliers to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
Efficiency, availability aiding Durant in fantasy
Kevin Durant has been much more available for the Phoenix Suns this season, which -- along with his efficiency -- is aiding his fantasy basketball value, as Vaughn Dalzell explains.