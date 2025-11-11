Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers to road win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Wiggins flushes GW dunk for Miami
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Wiggins flushes GW dunk for Miami
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Doncic powers Lakers to road win
November 10, 2025 10:15 PM
Luka Doncic continues his hot offensive start to the season, pouring 38 points to help the Lakers bear the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Related Videos
01:58
Highlights: Wiggins flushes GW dunk for Miami
01:56
HLs: Wembanyama guides Spurs to win vs. Bulls
04:43
Melo, Carter share favorite All-Star memories
03:07
Examining Wizards’ core in ‘tough loss’ to DET
01:58
Highlights: Pistons earn dramatic OT win vs WAS
03:27
Jenkins unpacks OT buzzer-beater, Pistons’ grit
42
Cunningham sets Pistons record with 45 FG attempts
01:07
Duren: Jenkins has never shied from big moments
57
Jenkins sends Pistons to OT as arena erupts
01:59
HLs: Bane buzzer-beater lifts Magic over Portland
29
Whitmore posterizes Duren with a monster dunk
03:54
DET ‘the biggest standout’ in Eastern Conference
03:04
How Wizards’ veterans are helping team develop
02:49
Pistons’ identity runs through Cunningham, Duren
03:40
Honoring life and legacy of Hall of Famer Wilkens
01:50
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
01:39
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out
01:28
Spurs’ Fox has ‘big minutes’ coming
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense
10:01
Mavericks’ tough start shows clashing timelines
09:45
Pistons getting leaps from multiple young players
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
02:04
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
03:57
Mannix: Markkanen generating trade buzz across NBA
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
Latest Clips
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
06:09
McBride, Achane thrive in Week 10; Fields falters
09:26
Dart hurt as Giants blow lead to Williams, Bears
04:05
Marks, Texans earn epic comeback win over Jaguars
04:16
Will Rams QB Stafford win NFL MVP award this year?
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
05:00
How will Patriots use RBs Henderson, Stevenson?
04:19
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
06:23
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?
02:37
Giants fire coach Daboll after 2-8 start to season
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
18:55
Give me the headlines: ‘Deja vu all over again’
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
12:25
Dolphins exploited Bills’ ‘lack of intensity’
01:53
Achane is in line for a big day against Washington
08:32
Patriots prove they’re ‘a different animal’ in AFC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue