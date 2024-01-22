 Skip navigation
Top News

Corey Perry
Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract
Tony Stubblefield
DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons
Joe Mauer
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhawol_240122.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Corey Perry
Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract
Tony Stubblefield
DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons
Joe Mauer
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhawol_240122.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

Watch Now

Sexton has become a quality 9-cat contributor

January 22, 2024 04:07 PM
After getting off to a slow start this season, Collin Sexton has used big scoring outings and improved foul-line numbers to blossom into a top-50 player in 9-cat fantasy formats.
