Mims: The grind at Georgia is 'nonstop'
Georgia OT Amarius Mims discusses training for big moments, working behind teammate Broderick Jones, the practice environment at Georgia and his versatility on both ends of the line.
Paul inspired to make change both on and off field
Houston OT Patrick Paul chats with Connor Rogers about his experience at the Senior Bowl, why his Nigerian culture inspires him to become a politician, his interest in martial arts, and more.
Powers-Johnson: Surrounded by ‘excellence’ at UO
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson discusses being surrounded by "excellence" at Oregon, playing defense in the 2021 Alamo Bowl, his love for golf and more.
Frazier’s strength boosted by wrestling background
West Virginia center Zach Frazier talks with Connor Rogers about the advantages of having a wrestling background as an offensive lineman, tough matchups he's faced, and the responsibility of protecting at QB.
How Notre Dame prepared Alt for NFL
Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt talks with Connor Rogers about the competitive household he grew up in, how Notre Dame prepared him for the NFL, blocking for Sam Hartman and more.
Barton ready for versatility to translate to NFL
Duke center Graham Barton catches up with Connor Rogers to discuss his versatility on the offensive line, playing against the top pass rushers in the class, quarterbacks he wants to play with in the NFL and more.
Fautanu brings ‘violent mindset’ to offensive line
Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss the mindset he brings to the offensive line, his ability in the run game, versatility and more.
Fashanu eager to live out his NFL dream
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu chats with Connor Rogers about returning for his senior season, his late transition to football, preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
How Tracy Jr.'s WR background shapes his game
Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. talks with Connor Rogers about his abilities as a pass catcher out of the backfield, his background as a wide receiver and more.
Lloyd: Riley’s offense helped my development
USC running back MarShawn Lloyd explains how the Trojans' talent and Lincoln Riley's offense helped his development, then shares which NFL backs he enjoys watching and how he spends time off the field.
RB Benson highlights his pass catching ability
Florida State RB Trey Benson sits down with Connor Rogers to reflect on his Scouting Combine experience so far, and call attention to the under-appreciated aspects of his game.
Polk wants to show off toughness in the NFL
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk talks to Connor Rogers about his fearlessness down the middle, the Huskies' run through the College Football Playoff and more.